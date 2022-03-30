Tributes
Hawaii sees 1,187 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in past week

A Hilo couple has filed a temporary restraining order against "The Flash" actor Ezra Miller.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:18 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:40 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported a total of 1,187 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths in the past seven days.

The latest number brings statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 240,778.

With six additional fatalities, the state’s death toll now stands at 1,379.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 1,587 COVID infections.

The state is now issuing its COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily, citing a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The last update was on March 23.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

