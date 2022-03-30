Tributes
Hawaii residents 50 and older now eligible to get second COVID booster shot

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:43 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is adopting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding second COVID-19 booster shots.

Adults 50 and older in Hawaii are now eligible to get a second COVID-19 booster shot by Pfizer or Moderna. However, they should wait at least four months after their first booster.

Immunocompromised people 12 and older are also allowed to get an extra shot.

Those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also get boosted with Pfizer or Moderna.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii said it will likely begin administering the second booster doses on Tuesday, April 5. Other health care organizations have not yet detailed plans on administering the second booster shot.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the extra dose for this group.

Officials are not yet urging people to get their second boosters, though. Some experts think it’s better to wait because booster protection only lasts a few months.

