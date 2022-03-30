Tributes
Forecast: Light winds persist today, stronger winds due tomorrow(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:11 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate east-southeast winds will deliver a few showers through Wednesday morning, some briefly heavy, mainly to windward areas. Sea breezes will allow clouds and showers to develop over leeward and interior areas on Wednesday afternoon. Increasing trade winds are expected from Wednesday night into the weekend, delivering just a few brief showers to windward areas, while leeward areas remain mostly dry. Trade winds may become very strong over the weekend, but will likely diminish again early next week.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up near advisory levels into Wednesday as a north-northwest swell moves through. A new long-period, northwest swell will begin to build and peak Friday with near advisory levels Friday into Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will trend up and become rough Friday through the weekend.

