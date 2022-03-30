Tributes
Pedestrian crossing beacon on Oahu installed at busy stretch of Kailua Road

Katherine Kealoha has been moved back to Oahu from a mainland prison to testify against her brother in his upcoming drug trial.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Windward Oahu, a new traffic control measure to protect pedestrians was just installed at a busy stretch of Kailua Road.

City crews activated a rectangular rapid flashing beacon fronting the Kailua Town Center.

The beacon alerts drivers when someone is in the crosswalk.

“We’re very excited about this kind of tool. It’s been shown to increase the yielding rates of drivers to pedestrians, to reduce crashes by about 50%,” said Renee Espiau, a Complete Streets’ administrator. “We do, unfortunately, have a history of vehicle pedestrian crashes at this location.”

The project cost over $500,000. Alexander and Baldwin, the landowner, contributed $100,000 toward the improvements.

“Just in the small amount of time that we’ve been gathered here, watching this activated signal, we’ve seen the benefit that it’s immediately brought to this community,” said Jon Nuchi, deputy director of Transportation Services.

City officials said similar traffic safety installations are planned across the island, including a flashing pedestrian sign on North King Street at Richard Lane.

