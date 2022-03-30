Deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officer at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deputy sheriff was arrested for allegedly assaulting another deputy at Honolulu’s airport after an apparent altercation last week.

The Department of Public Safety said Zane Thompson, a 12-year veteran, was arrested after an apparent fight with another law enforcement officer Friday night.

Officials said the pair, who both work at the airport, had gotten into an argument while responding to an incident when one of the sheriffs allegedly pushed the other causing him to fall.

PSD said the fallen deputy suffered minor injuries and was treated.

Thompson was later released.

Both sheriffs have been placed on administrative leave while the Attorney General’s Office looks into the incident.

