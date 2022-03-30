Tributes
Country star Eric Church cancels San Antonio concert amid Final Four matchup

Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7,...
Eric Church performs a medley at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Church has canceled a Sunday concert in San Antonio.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:42 AM HST
(Gray News) - Some fans of country musician Eric Church are singing the blues.

Church’s San Antonio appearance Saturday, part of his “The Gather Again Tour,” has been canceled, Ticketmaster said.

The star is ditching this concert date to watch a Final Four game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, also known as “March Madness,” Variety and other outlets reported.

According to a letter sent to his fan club, The Church Choir, and reportedly also sent out to all who purchased tickets for the San Antonio show, Church is a huge Tar Heels men’s basketball fan.

In the letter, he admitted, “This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community.”

Carolina is playing Duke in the Final Four matchup, with the winner moving on to the championship game. The in-state rivals are two of the most decorated programs in the sport’s history, but they have never faced each other in the tournament.

Some fans on social media were predictably upset by the ruined concert plans, with one saying “Dude didn’t even reschedule. Just canceled it.”

Also, fans complained that they won’t be able to get refunds on the hotels they booked to be able to see the show and that the Ticketmaster refund will take a while to process.

Ticketmaster said fans should be able to get their refunds within 30 days.

