Carbon dioxide gas leak triggers evacuation in Kalihi

Your top local headlines for March 30, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:56 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kalihi gas station was evacuated Tuesday night after a carbon dioxide gas leak, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD responded to the Tesoro Gas Express on Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m.

The HFD Hazmat unit was able to secure the leak and ventilate the store, which remained closed for hours.

No injuries or medical issues were reported.

This story will be updated.

