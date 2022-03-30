Carbon dioxide gas leak triggers evacuation in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kalihi gas station was evacuated Tuesday night after a carbon dioxide gas leak, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD responded to the Tesoro Gas Express on Kalihi Street around 9:30 p.m.

The HFD Hazmat unit was able to secure the leak and ventilate the store, which remained closed for hours.

No injuries or medical issues were reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.