Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:17 AM HST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting the “Ninth Island” started her week by hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified as Michelle M. from Hawaii, hit a jackpot totaling $1,316,725 on Monday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.
The company says she hit the jackpot after making a $5 bet while playing at the California Hotel and Casino in downtown.
No additional information was provided.
