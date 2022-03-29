Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wedding industry protests move to ban commercial activities at some parks

The protest comes after a rough two years for the industry, which struggled during the pandemic.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of those who work in the wedding industry gathered at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday morning to protest a move to ban commercial activities at some parks.

The Oahu Wedding Association is urging Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to veto Bill 38, which the City Council approved about two weeks ago.

The bill bans commercial activities at certain parks, including professional photography in parks from Makapuu to Waimanalo.

The bill gives an exception to the film industry, which many wedding vendors have said is an unfair double standard.

The protest comes after a rough two years for the industry as it suffered during the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
Judge grants Hilo couple restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,187 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in past week
Suspects in Oahu home invasion allegedly posed as police officers
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar

Latest News

Thursday forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers taking over
Hawaii scientists detected the BA.2 sub-variant on Kauai before clinical cases.
State to launch wastewater testing program to search for COVID variants
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (March 31, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 31, 2022)
Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares