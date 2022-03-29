Wedding industry protests move to ban commercial activities at some parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of those who work in the wedding industry gathered at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday morning to protest a move to ban commercial activities at some parks.

The Oahu Wedding Association is urging Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to veto Bill 38, which the City Council approved about two weeks ago.

The bill bans commercial activities at certain parks, including professional photography in parks from Makapuu to Waimanalo.

The bill gives an exception to the film industry, which many wedding vendors have said is an unfair double standard.

The protest comes after a rough two years for the industry as it suffered during the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.