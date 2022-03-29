‘Hula heals’: Ukrainian members of hula halau turn to Hawaiian culture to cope

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hula at Home 2020 is an online hula community in Europe with more than 10,000 members.

Forty of them are from Ukraine, and are now refugees or sheltering from Russian attacks.

They say they’re getting help from their hula sisters.

Anastasiia Ivanovsky once danced “E ‘ike I Ka Nani A ‘o Poliahu” by Waipuna at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed monastery in Kyiv.

She’s never been to Hawaii, but she’s a hula instructor and her kumu is Kaui Dalire.

After the invasion, she fled with her 12-year-old son on a train, leaving her husband who is fighting with the Ukrainian military. They traveled for two and half days to be with other hula sisters in Germany.

The pain of war is overwhelming, she said.

“It’s really a humanitarian catastrophe because not everyone can escape. They are still in their basement. They are still hiding in shelters,” said Ivanovsky.

But she brought her ukulele and sings the anthem of Ukraine. She also makes lei with others to help soothe the soul.

“Hula heals. It helps and Hawaiian music heals. Playing ukulele heals,” said Ivanovsky.

Olesia Bogillo is also a hula instructor in Kyiv where Russian bombs are raining down.

“When I hear the sound of missile, I was woken up. I think I will never forget the sound,” said Bogillo.

She fled with her 11-year-old son by car to Denmark leaving everything behind.

“I have a big big nothing my heart. That’s why I can’t dance at all,” said Bogillo.

She’s heartbroken without her treasured collection of 20 ukulele back in Ukraine, but slowly the steps are coming back.

“I love dancing hula very much because for me the song is from my heart,” said Bogillo.

“Step by step, I’m starting to dance again,” she added

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.