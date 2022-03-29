Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HFD investigating fire at industrial facility in Kailua

The Honolulu Fire Department put out a blaze at a business in Kailua early Tuesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:25 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:56 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department put out a blaze at a business in Kailua early Tuesday.

HFD said a total of six units responded to the call around 1 a.m. at 905 Kalanianaole Hwy. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from a single-story corrugated steel building.

The fire appeared to cause extensive damage to a building with a sign for Surfbikes LLC — an electric bike distributor — and only affected that business’ warehouse.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 2:15 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
Judge grants Hilo couple restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,187 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in past week
Suspects in Oahu home invasion allegedly posed as police officers
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar

Latest News

Thursday forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers taking over
Hawaii scientists detected the BA.2 sub-variant on Kauai before clinical cases.
State to launch wastewater testing program to search for COVID variants
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (March 31, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 31, 2022)
Julie, an Ewa Beach resident, paid $43,000 to build a lap pool in her back yard. It never got...
They paid for dream swimming pools. They ended up with costly nightmares