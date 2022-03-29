HFD investigating fire at industrial facility in Kailua
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:25 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:56 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department put out a blaze at a business in Kailua early Tuesday.
HFD said a total of six units responded to the call around 1 a.m. at 905 Kalanianaole Hwy. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from a single-story corrugated steel building.
The fire appeared to cause extensive damage to a building with a sign for Surfbikes LLC — an electric bike distributor — and only affected that business’ warehouse.
The blaze was fully extinguished by 2:15 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
