Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Healthcare spending in US was at a 20-year high in 2020, study says

Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19...
Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:01 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Money spent on healthcare in the U.S. hit a 20-year high in 2020, and COVID-19 is to blame.

As the pandemic began to unfold, national health spending grew nearly 10% while gross domestic product went down more than 2%.

That means healthcare that year took up nearly 20% of total spending.

The numbers are from a new study just published in the journal Health Affairs.

There is some good news, but it’s really more of an assumption: As the public health emergency is wrapping up, the country will see more stable health spending trends in 2024.

That depends on the assumption that the pandemic caused by a virus that has evolved and surprised the country at every turn will soon end.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
Judge grants Hilo couple restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii sees 1,187 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in past week
Suspects in Oahu home invasion allegedly posed as police officers
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure; Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv
Sean Fiore, 38, was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
GRAPHIC: Man gets 27 years in prison for hiring woman to create torture videos for his sexual pleasure
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
FILE PHOTO: At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted a contamination involving...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer