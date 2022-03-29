Tributes
As gas prices soar, many Hawaii residents forced to make lifestyle changes

People are already adjusting their budgets to make up for high gas prices, according to experts.
By Samie Solina
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:20 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People are already adjusting their budgets to make up for high gas prices, according to experts.

According to University of Hawaii economics professor Carl Bonham, gasoline prices were up nearly 40% from February of last year.

The overall transportation hit to households is up around $100 per month than 2018 and 2019.

Bonham said the first thing that will go from someone’s budget when prices rise will be the little things, like dinners out.

“Anything that isn’t a necessity,” Bonham said. “You’ll think twice about taking a trip around the island, from North Shore to town. Or with meals out switching from steak, down to whatever is lower priced.

The folks that are impacted the most are those who don’t have wiggle room.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Hawaii is $5.13.

