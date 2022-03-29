FBI: Surge in cyber-crimes during pandemic cost Hawaii victims nearly $19M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work from home, distance learning and an increase in social media provided more targets for cyber criminals in Hawaii and nationally, according to the FBI.

“There was just many more opportunities for criminals to catch us in a vulnerable state,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Report for 2021 shows a dramatic climb in phishing cases. Phishing is sending an email that appears to be legit to trick the user into opening it or clicking on a link.

It allows the thief to steal passwords, credit card or personal information.

Other scams that also jumped include romance Scams and ransomware.

Worldwide, the price tag of internet scams added up to nearly $7 billion.

In Hawaii, 1,615 people reported being victimized last year ― with a cost of nearly $19 million. The money is getting harder to track, too, as thieves are moving to digital payments even crypto currency.

“Once you’ve sent that money, it’s gone and if that other person wasn’t legitimate, there’s nothing you can do,” said Roseann Freitas, of the Better Business Bureau.

Merrill said it is difficult for law enforcement to recover.

You can report it at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

