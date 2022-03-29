Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

FBI: Surge in cyber-crimes during pandemic cost Hawaii victims nearly $19M

Work-from-home, distance learning and an increase in social media provided more targets for cyber criminals, according to the FBI.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work from home, distance learning and an increase in social media provided more targets for cyber criminals in Hawaii and nationally, according to the FBI.

“There was just many more opportunities for criminals to catch us in a vulnerable state,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Report for 2021 shows a dramatic climb in phishing cases. Phishing is sending an email that appears to be legit to trick the user into opening it or clicking on a link.

It allows the thief to steal passwords, credit card or personal information.

Other scams that also jumped include romance Scams and ransomware.

Worldwide, the price tag of internet scams added up to nearly $7 billion.

In Hawaii, 1,615 people reported being victimized last year ― with a cost of nearly $19 million. The money is getting harder to track, too, as thieves are moving to digital payments even crypto currency.

“Once you’ve sent that money, it’s gone and if that other person wasn’t legitimate, there’s nothing you can do,” said Roseann Freitas, of the Better Business Bureau.

Merrill said it is difficult for law enforcement to recover.

You can report it at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Suspects in Oahu home invasion allegedly posed as police officers
Zane Thompson
Deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officer at Honolulu airport
HNN File
Woman says company left her ‘stranded’ when rental car broke down on Oahu

Latest News

Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds persist ahead of breezy weather
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 30, 2022)
There are complaints about scooters being left in residential neighborhoods where anyone with a...
As e-bikes, scooters grow in popularity, lawmakers push measures to improve safety
As e-bikes, scooters grow in popularity, lawmakers push measures to improve safety
As e-bikes, scooters grow in popularity, lawmakers push measures to improve safety
Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
Hilo couple files restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller following arrest