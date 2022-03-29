Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Black-footed albatross are getting new homes away from Midway Atoll

The birds are being relocated due to climate change.
The birds are being relocated due to climate change.(Pacific Rim Conservation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some ka’upu are using some much bigger wings to escape climate change.

Ka’upu are black-footed Albatross. Over the last two years, Hawaiian Airlines has flown nearly 70 chicks and eggs from Honolulu to San Diego.

The birds are from Midway Atoll which scientists say is losing ground to climate change. Hawaiian is working with the Pacific Rim Conservation group to relocate them to a colony off the coast of Mexico to ensure their safety and longevity.

“They love it there and they’re doing great. And part of the reason they like the island is there’s cold water very near by the island. The California current that runs past the island is cold and has a lot of the preferred food species that albatross really like,” Director of Science for the Pacific Rim Conservation Eric Vanderwerf said.

Of the 12 chicks flown to Mexico earlier this year, nine survived and are now caring for the colony’s new hatchlings. So far, all but four of the 57 eggs have hatched.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Suspects in Oahu home invasion allegedly posed as police officers
Zane Thompson
Deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officer at Honolulu airport
HNN File
Woman says company left her ‘stranded’ when rental car broke down on Oahu

Latest News

Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds persist ahead of breezy weather
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 30, 2022)
There are complaints about scooters being left in residential neighborhoods where anyone with a...
As e-bikes, scooters grow in popularity, lawmakers push measures to improve safety
As e-bikes, scooters grow in popularity, lawmakers push measures to improve safety
As e-bikes, scooters grow in popularity, lawmakers push measures to improve safety
Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
Hilo couple files restraining order against ‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller following arrest