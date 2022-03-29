Black-footed albatross are getting new homes away from Midway Atoll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some ka’upu are using some much bigger wings to escape climate change.

Ka’upu are black-footed Albatross. Over the last two years, Hawaiian Airlines has flown nearly 70 chicks and eggs from Honolulu to San Diego.

The birds are from Midway Atoll which scientists say is losing ground to climate change. Hawaiian is working with the Pacific Rim Conservation group to relocate them to a colony off the coast of Mexico to ensure their safety and longevity.

“They love it there and they’re doing great. And part of the reason they like the island is there’s cold water very near by the island. The California current that runs past the island is cold and has a lot of the preferred food species that albatross really like,” Director of Science for the Pacific Rim Conservation Eric Vanderwerf said.

Of the 12 chicks flown to Mexico earlier this year, nine survived and are now caring for the colony’s new hatchlings. So far, all but four of the 57 eggs have hatched.

