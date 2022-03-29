Woman says company left her ‘stranded’ when rental car broke down on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman visiting Oahu says she was left stranded in the dark on a busy roadway after her rental car broke down.

Anita Erikson said she called the Hertz emergency line, but hours went by before anyone picked up.

The trouble started about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Wilikina Drive and Kunia Road near Schofield Barracks. The Hilo woman and her husband were on their way to see family in an Infinity sedan they’d just picked up from Hertz car rental at Honolulu’s airport.

“As soon as we got to the light, Peter put his foot on the brake and the car just stopped,” Erickson said. “It sounded like it died. But all of the lights were still on and the radio was still on.”

She says she immediately called Hertz emergency line but the phone just rang.

“It was dark outside. And we weren’t familiar with the area,” Erickson said. “Cars were coming very fast down behind us. Several times it seemed like we were going to get hit.”

After a half hour, and with no answer from Hertz, Erickson called 911.

She said first responders helped them push the car to the shoulder and managed to get a hold of somebody at the company’s airport location ― who told them they couldn’t do anything.

“They said I needed to talk to somebody on the emergency line,” Erikson said. “They said we couldn’t leave the car there, couldn’t leave. We were stuck.”

Erickson says all total she dialed for close to two hours before someone finally answered the phone.

“I think it was close to 11 o’clock before we actually got the tow truck there,” she said.

The next day Erikson said, “They did not help nor did they follow up with me.”

HNN reached out to Hertz officials, asking why the emergency line wasn’t being answered.

A spokesperson on the mainland said they’d look in Erikson’s claims but couldn’t get us an answer Monday because of the time difference.

After spending hours on the phone trying to get her money back, Erikson told HNN that Hertz granted her a full refund on Monday morning.

