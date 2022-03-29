Katherine Kealoha’s brother pleads guilty to single gun charge ahead of drug trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the eve of jury selection for his trial, Big Island doctor Rudy Puana ―and Katherine Kealoha’s brother ― pleaded guilty to one firearm count.

Puana is still going to trial for the remaining counts, which include the distribution and dispensing of fentanyl, distribution and dispensing oxycodone, as well as health care fraud.

The crime he pleaded guilty to is a drug addict in possession of a firearm.

Legal experts say Puana’s decision to accept responsibility for the single gun crime takes out any mention of firearms.

“My understanding is Rudy Puana entered into some type of drug rehabilitation program and therefore created a record that he does in fact have a drug addiction. If that is the case it’s going to be extremely easy for the government to put that in front of the jury,” said Megan Kau, a defense attorney who was also a deputy city prosecutor.

Victor Bakke, also a former prosecutor turned defense attorney agreed, eliminating the discussion over firearms for the jury helps Puana.

A grand jury indictment from 2019 said Puana had multiple guns, including a Glock 45ACP semi-automatic handgun, a Remington 870 Express, and various others while being addicted to drugs.

He will be sentenced after the jury returns a verdict.

Jury selection started Tuesday morning and is expected to take two days. Trial will begin immediately after a jury is seated. The witness list for the upcoming trial includes bar hostesses, suspected prostitutes as well attorneys in Hawaii.

Also testifying for the government: Katherine Kealoha.

The disgraced ex-city prosecutor was flown back from a California prison where she is serving time for bank fraud, conspiracy and obstruction.

Kealoha and her brother were once very close but part of her plea deal in the bank fraud case means she will have to testify against him.

The siblings are accused of having wild parties with drugs. The government even said Kealoha took a picture of herself at her husband’s desk, then-police chief Louis Kealoha, with a line of cocaine.

