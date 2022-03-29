‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police say they’ve arrested and charged “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to police, the arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar on Silva Street on Sunday. The 29-year-old was allegedly yelling obscenities and became agitated when people began singing karaoke.
At one point, police say Miller grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song.
Police said Miller later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.
Both of those actions led to a disorderly conduct and harassment offense.
The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times, but to no avail, police said.
Miller was arrested, charged and released after posting $500 bail.
