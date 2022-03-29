Tributes
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar

Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:37 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police say they’ve arrested and charged “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to police, the arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar on Silva Street on Sunday. The 29-year-old was allegedly yelling obscenities and became agitated when people began singing karaoke.

At one point, police say Miller grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song.

Police said Miller later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Both of those actions led to a disorderly conduct and harassment offense.

The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times, but to no avail, police said.

Miller was arrested, charged and released after posting $500 bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

