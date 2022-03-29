13-year-old boy critically injured after being hit by vehicle while skateboarding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 13-year-old boy was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a skateboard on Tuesday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. on Kunia Road near Lyman Road.

Paramedics treated and transported the boy to the hospital in critical condition with head and bodily injuries.

Honolulu police said a 37-year-old Waipahu man was driving north on Kunia Road and entering the intersection when he struck the boy.

Authorities said the victim was in a marked crosswalk at the time but it is believed the driver had the right of way.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs, do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This story will be updated.

