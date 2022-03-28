Police: Mililani minibike crash leaves 10-year-old in critical condition
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a minibike crash in Mililani on Sunday that left a 10-year-old badly injured.
The incident happened about 3 p.m., when the girl was riding a Kawasaki KDX50 minibike on Kahele Street. Police said she failed to negotiate a right turn onto Hoailona Street, and struck a tile wall.
She was taken a hospital in critical condition.
Police said she was not wearing a helmet. Speed didn’t appear to be a contributing factor. The Vehicular Homicide Section was notified and an investigation was launched.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.