Police: Mililani minibike crash leaves 10-year-old in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a minibike crash in Mililani on Sunday that left a 10-year-old badly injured.

The incident happened about 3 p.m., when the girl was riding a Kawasaki KDX50 minibike on Kahele Street. Police said she failed to negotiate a right turn onto Hoailona Street, and struck a tile wall.

She was taken a hospital in critical condition.

Police said she was not wearing a helmet. Speed didn’t appear to be a contributing factor. The Vehicular Homicide Section was notified and an investigation was launched.

