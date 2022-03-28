Woman charged with arson after fire causes $80K in damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii island, prosecutors charged a Hilo woman with arson in connection to a house fire in Wainaku.

Police said 37-year-old Ashley Turner allegedly set the Ohana Street home on fire Friday, causing $80,000 in damage.

Court documents also say Turner knowingly placed a man, Joseph Griskonis, in danger of death when she allegedly set the fire.

When firefighters arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported seeing Turner, who previously lived at the home, leave the scene as flames raged.

She was located a short time later down the street near Hau Lane, where she was arrested.

Turner is being held on $50,000 bail. She was set to appear in court Monday.

