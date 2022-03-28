Hawaii Island police identify man found in water at Rainbow Falls

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the water at Rainbow Falls in Hilo on Saturday afternoon, officials on Hawaii Island said.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Adam David Broom.

Authorities responded to reports of the body floating face down at the bottom of the falls just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters airlifted the victim from the water. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death.

Police said foul play has been ruled out in his death but final autopsy results are pending.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2386.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.