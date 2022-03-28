Tributes
Hawaii Island police identify man found in water at Rainbow Falls

Katherine Kealoha has been moved back to Oahu from a mainland prison to testify against her brother in his upcoming drug trial.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM HST
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the water at Rainbow Falls in Hilo on Saturday afternoon, officials on Hawaii Island said.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Adam David Broom.

Authorities responded to reports of the body floating face down at the bottom of the falls just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters airlifted the victim from the water. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for official pronouncement of death.

Police said foul play has been ruled out in his death but final autopsy results are pending.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2386.

