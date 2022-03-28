Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Flu cases rising at unusual time this year

As new COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in the U.S., cases of the flu are rising, and the increase is coming at an unusual time this year. (Credit: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu season typically peaks between December and February, but in many parts of the country, flu activity is now climbing.

”The flu’s not a joke. People still die from the flu,” said Dr. Daniel Bachmann, an emergency room physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The latest numbers from the CDC show flu cases are rising in most places across the U.S. but are still lower than pre-pandemic seasons.

This flu season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 3.1 million flu cases, 31,000 hospitalizations and around 1,800 deaths.

The highest levels of flu recorded right now are in the central and south-central regions of the country, where some schools have had to cancel classes due to the surge of cases.

This comes after a nearly nonexistent flu season last year.

”The COVID virus is a respiratory virus also, so the measures that have been useful and helpful in decreasing transmission of that virus have also played some impact on the influenza virus,” Bachmann said.

He says the rise in cases could be because many of those public health measures, like masking and social distancing, are being relaxed. He says it could also be the natural flow of the virus itself, and he recommends getting a flu shot if you haven’t yet.

You can also help slow the spread if you develop symptoms.

”If you have those symptoms, then try to limit your exposure to other people,” Bachmann said.

You can also lower your risk of getting the flu by washing your hands frequently, not touching your nose and eyes, and by wearing a mask if you have flu symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Miller, 29, mug shot.
‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaii Island after incident at karaoke bar
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas (Courtesy Boyd Gaming)
Woman from Hawaii hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Suspects in Oahu home invasion allegedly posed as police officers
Zane Thompson
Deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officer at Honolulu airport
HNN File
Woman says company left her ‘stranded’ when rental car broke down on Oahu

Latest News

As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
A text from your own phone number? It’s spam
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden to receive 2nd booster as admin launches COVID.gov
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is back on Earth after a record-setting stay on the ISS.
Astronaut, cosmonauts removed from Soyuz after touchdown
KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
12-year-old killed by younger brother who found gun, police say