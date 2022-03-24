Suspect indicted in connection with deadly Waianae shootout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 47-year-old man on attempted murder and firearms charges in connection with a deadly shootout in Waianae last week.

Christopher Broome remains behind bars on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors allege Broome tried to kill two men in a gunfight sparked by a dispute over a stolen firearm. Police said the incident started when 32-year-old Chad Duran fired at a man attempting to get back the firearm. The man then fatally shot Duran, and others at the scene exchanged gunfire.

Broome was indicted on one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, and three firearms charges. He faces life behind bars without parole.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.