Reeling in a record: Father-son duo catches massive moi off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai father and son may have reeled in a record setting catch.

Charles Rapozo Sr. and his son Kurt from Kapaa caught a whopper of a moi at Kealia Beach on Monday.

It weighs 10 pounds and 11 ounces. That’s 5 ounces more than the record set in 2008 for a moi also caught on Kauai.

The Rapozos’ moi was 25 inches long and 6 inches wide.

The catch was so big that they thought it was a shark at first.

“We couldn’t see until we rinsed him off because it was all sand. But I really thought it was a shark, because I caught a shark before,” Kurt Rapozo said.

It took them 30 minutes to reel it in.

“When we took it into Big Save, they thought we were going to sell the fish, so we just throw ‘em on the scale,” said Charles Rapozo Sr. “We didn’t know it was a record, but they said to fill in the application.”

What’s next for their big catch?

The father and son said they plan to share the moi with their neighbors — and put it in the steamer to eat.

