In a bizarre trend, people are increasingly throwing objects at city buses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating an alarming increase in criminal property cases involving city buses in recent months.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said there have been 60 criminal property cases since December.

In many of cases, people are throwing objects at buses or hitting them.

The incidents are occurring in four primary areas:

Downtown-Chinatown: Between River and Alakea Streets

North Shore: Between Sunset Beach and Weed Circle

Hawaii Kai: Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street

and Waikiki

In one of the latest cases, an object was thrown at a city bus on South King Street on Wednesday morning, shattering a window. No one was injured.

The onboard surveillance camera showed a man throwing an object at the bus without provocation. The man was described as white, with a medium build and wearing a black jacket, gray tank top, black hat, black shoes and black backpack.

Anyone who has details on the cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

