Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack

Deputies announced the charges on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:08 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies announced they arrested an owner of three dogs after investigators said his animals left a woman without both her arms in an attack.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Minor is facing multiple charges as a result of the attack, which put Kyleen Waltman in the hospital.

Justin Minor
Justin Minor(Abbeville Co. Sheriff's Office)

Waltman’s family told WHNS she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened on Monday.

Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from the victim to stop them from mauling her further.

Not only were Waltman’s arms amputated, but she also had to have a portion of her colon removed. Her family said Waltman’s esophagus may have to be removed as well.

Waltman’s sister Shenna Green said Waltman is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother.

“She just found out she’s a grandma, and she can’t even hold the grandbaby,” Green said. “That’s going to be devastating.”

Kyleen Waltman
Kyleen Waltman(Provided by family)

The family has set up an online fundraiser for donations to support Kyleen’s recovery. She was listed as stable at the hospital as of Wednesday, according to family members.

Minor appeared in court on Thursday, and his bond was set at $15,000. He is accused of owning animals that injure a human, having a dangerous animal unrestrained beyond premises and a rabies control chapter violation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Loved ones remember 21-year-old Ariana Miyamoto as caring, strong-willed and loving.
‘Just starting her life’: Loved ones mourn young Mililani woman killed in mainland crash
Two Bay Area men say they met the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect (center) while on vacation...
WATCH: HNN special explores what we know (and don’t know) about Hawaii Loa murder suspect
Dione Tamure
Hawaii musician says she was the victim of prison violence after wrongful conviction
Bystanders captured video of HPD officers tasing a suspect before arresting him in Waikiki.
GRAPHIC: Video shows officers using Taser on knife-wielding suspect

Latest News

A pandemic milestone: Hawaii prepares to drop Safe Travels, mask rules
A pandemic milestone: Hawaii prepares to drop Safe Travels, mask rules
Curbside sign at the Honolulu International Airport.
Hawaii prepares to welcome mainland visitors again without vaccine, testing requirements
Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee
Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
HNN File Image
Pandemic didn’t stop Hawaii’s population decline as thousands more flock to mainland