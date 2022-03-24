Tributes
New series co-written by Hawaii’s Jason Momoa seeks local talent

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A virtual casting call is being held for a new series inspired by Hawaiian history.

The series, which is part of a major streaming service, is co-written by Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa as well as Thomas Paa Sibbett and Doug Jung.

The show is based on the true story of Kaiana, set back in the Hawaiian Kingdom at the turn of the 18th century.

They are looking for men and women of Hawaiian, Polynesian and Maori descent.

Those 18 and up are welcome to apply and must be current Hawaii residents. No experience is necessary.

For more information on how to participate, click here.

