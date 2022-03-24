More windward showers riding in on breezy trades

Locally strong trade winds are expected, with the strongest winds peaking into early Thursday. Conditions are also becoming more stable as a stationary front weakens over the islands. However, locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are still possible for Hawaii Island during the evening hours. Moisture from the old front will get caught up in those breezes, but the showers shouldn’t be heavy. More trade showers are expected toward the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf on north shores has fallen below advisory levels and will continue to decline Thursday as the north-northwest swell eases. Strong and gusty trades will keep rough and choppy surf going for east-facing shores, while an out-of-season south swell will start heading downward Thursday. Winds and seas and still strong and high enough for the small craft advisory to remain posted for all coastal waters through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.