Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

More windward showers riding in on breezy trades

Remnant moisture from a weakening front will bring more showers over the next few days.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Locally strong trade winds are expected, with the strongest winds peaking into early Thursday. Conditions are also becoming more stable as a stationary front weakens over the islands. However, locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are still possible for Hawaii Island during the evening hours. Moisture from the old front will get caught up in those breezes, but the showers shouldn’t be heavy. More trade showers are expected toward the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf on north shores has fallen below advisory levels and will continue to decline Thursday as the north-northwest swell eases. Strong and gusty trades will keep rough and choppy surf going for east-facing shores, while an out-of-season south swell will start heading downward Thursday. Winds and seas and still strong and high enough for the small craft advisory to remain posted for all coastal waters through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Remnant moisture from a weakening front will bring more showers over the next few days.
Blustery winds to start easing, with more trade showers ahead

Most Read

Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Loved ones remember 21-year-old Ariana Miyamoto as caring, strong-willed and loving.
‘Just starting her life’: Loved ones mourn young Mililani woman killed in mainland crash
Two Bay Area men say they met the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect (center) while on vacation...
WATCH: HNN special explores what we know (and don’t know) about Hawaii Loa murder suspect
Dione Tamure
Hawaii musician says she was the victim of prison violence after wrongful conviction
Bystanders captured video of HPD officers tasing a suspect before arresting him in Waikiki.
GRAPHIC: Video shows officers using Taser on knife-wielding suspect

Latest News

Breezy trade wind weather to start your weekend, the breezy conditions will stick with us thru...
Breezy conditions with windward and mauka showers start your weekend
Breezy trades will bring those showers into the weekend.
Possible wet start to the Kuhio Day holiday weekend
Breezy trades will bring those showers into the weekend.
Wet trade wind conditions start the holiday weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend