Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

More than half of US states saw more deaths than births in 2021

Baby feet.
Baby feet.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Half of the states in the U.S. saw more deaths than births in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Researchers say the “natural decrease” – more people dying than babies born in a particular population – came from, in part, an aging population and an increase in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northeast region was hit the hardest by natural decrease, having more deaths than births in seven of the nine states.

Other findings from the census showed deaths in the U.S. rose 19% from 2019 to 2020 – the biggest yearly increase reported in over a century.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the 2020-2021 period was unique because it was the first time the COVID-19 pandemic affected both births and deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Loved ones remember 21-year-old Ariana Miyamoto as caring, strong-willed and loving.
‘Just starting her life’: Loved ones mourn young Mililani woman killed in mainland crash
Two Bay Area men say they met the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect (center) while on vacation...
WATCH: HNN special explores what we know (and don’t know) about Hawaii Loa murder suspect
Dione Tamure
Hawaii musician says she was the victim of prison violence after wrongful conviction
Bystanders captured video of HPD officers tasing a suspect before arresting him in Waikiki.
GRAPHIC: Video shows officers using Taser on knife-wielding suspect

Latest News

The bloodshed in Mariupol is fueling allegations Moscow has committed war crimes by killing...
Russian strike killed 300 in Mariupol theater, Ukraine says
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tighter UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test
After nearly two years without proms, students are finally getting to experience the special...
Prom season helping to revive local businesses
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Plan for 752-unit affordable housing project on Maui gets community pushback
Plan for 752-unit affordable housing project on Maui gets community pushback