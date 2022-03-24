Hawaii Island police arrest 2 men following stabbing in Puna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they arrested two men who fled the scene following a stabbing in Puna late-Tuesday night.

Authorities said 45-year-old Albert Mahi Jr. was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and 47-year-old Vincenso Gilbert for first-degree burglary.

Police said the incident happened shortly happened after 11 p.m. on 38th Avenue in Orchidland.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 24-year-old man who said he had been stabbed multiple times.

Officials said the suspects were acquaintances with the victim and had come to the home to confronted the man. Police said a physical altercation ensued and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later in stable condition.

On Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., police located Mahi and Gilbert at a residence on Shell Road in the Nanawale subdivision. Both were also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police said Mahi was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of multiple stab wounds and a head injury. He was later released from the hospital.

Authorities said Mahi and Gilbert remain in police custody pending investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

