Good Samaritan rescues woman crushed by car for hours in freezing rain

By Emilie Zuhowski and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:33 AM HST
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Doctors say a good Samaritan likely saved the life of a 22-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a car crash.

“The doctors said only 15 more minutes and I would have been dead. And they also said that they have no explanation as to how I survived,” survivor Meagan Mousset told WCSC.

Mousset was crushed by her car in January for five to seven hours in the freezing rain until a person noticed the vehicle and called 911.

That anonymous call changed everything for Mousset, her mother Robin Kloes said.

“They are the person that saved her life and I wish I could just say thank you and give you a big hug,” said Kloes, explaining she wants to find the person to thank them.

Mousset spent eight days in a coma and 38 days in the hospital receiving treatment for crush trauma and a traumatic brain injury.

“I pretty much spent 8 days in the hospital holding her hand and just praying to God that he didn’t take my child from me,” Kloes said.

Mousset is now receiving physical and occupational therapy. She says she wants to help people one day by pursuing counseling to help others affected by trauma.

“Reach out to us so I can thank you. You are literally responsible for me being alive today,” Mousset said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

