Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school

A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for personal use.(Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:31 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Penn. (CNN) - A former Catholic school principal was taken into custody for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 from the school.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say John C. McGrath, who previously led Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School, is accused of taking unauthorized payments for personal expenses.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says McGrath used the money to pay for doctor’s visits, restaurant bills, clothing and other items.

McGrath is facing numerous felony charges, including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and theft by deception.

He was initially placed on leave from the school last year but has since been let go.

McGrath is now out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Loved ones remember 21-year-old Ariana Miyamoto as caring, strong-willed and loving.
‘Just starting her life’: Loved ones mourn young Mililani woman killed in mainland crash
Two Bay Area men say they met the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect (center) while on vacation...
WATCH: HNN special explores what we know (and don’t know) about Hawaii Loa murder suspect
Dione Tamure
Hawaii musician says she was the victim of prison violence after wrongful conviction
Bystanders captured video of HPD officers tasing a suspect before arresting him in Waikiki.
GRAPHIC: Video shows officers using Taser on knife-wielding suspect

Latest News

A pandemic milestone: Hawaii prepares to drop Safe Travels, mask rules
A pandemic milestone: Hawaii prepares to drop Safe Travels, mask rules
Curbside sign at the Honolulu International Airport.
Hawaii prepares to welcome mainland visitors again without vaccine, testing requirements
Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee
Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
HNN File Image
Pandemic didn’t stop Hawaii’s population decline as thousands more flock to mainland