Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Saturday night, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward areas from time to time. A new front could move into the region from the north on Sunday bringing an increase in trade wind showers. Showers will likely continue to favor windward areas through the first half of next week, but sea breezes could bring an increase in shower activity to leeward and interior areas each afternoon and early evening.

The current NNW swell will be dropping through the day as it shifts to a more northerly direction. The strong and gusty northeasterly trade winds near and upstream of the islands will continue to produce elevated, rough surf along east facing shores into Friday. South shores will continue to see the small out of season swell through Friday.

