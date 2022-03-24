Foodland to permanently close its 7 pharmacies

Tributes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:13 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Foodland will be permanently closing all seven of its pharmacy locations by mid-April, the company announced Wednesday.

All prescriptions at Foodland pharmacies will be electronically transferred to Longs Drugs.

“The decision to exit the pharmacy business was not an easy one for us,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland chairman and CEO.

“We are grateful that our agreement with Longs Drugs will help ensure our customers’ access to care will be uninterrupted, while also enabling us to better focus our attention on delivering great grocery shopping experiences and meeting the ever-changing food needs of our customers.”

Foodland said customers will not need to take any action for their prescriptions to be transferred to Longs. Customers can go to the Longs of their choice to refill a prescription.

Here’s the closing schedule for Foodland pharmacy locations:

  • Foodland Waimea, Foodland Laie, and Sack N Save Puainako: April 11
  • Foodland Kapolei: April 12
  • Foodland Kailua and Foodland Pukalani: April 13
  • Foodland Princeville: April 14

