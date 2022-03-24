They were digging a hole for a utility pole. They found an old hand grenade

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police responded to a report of an unexploded ordnance after an excavation company came across a device while digging.

Authorities said the company was making a hole in the ground for a utility pole on Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo when they discovered a possible hand grenade.

Upon investigation, officials determined the device resembled an old military-style hand grenade. A bomb squad with the police department found it was safe to be moved and later detonated the grenade at a disposal range.

Police said no other ordnance was located in the area and no injuries were reported.

Officials remind residents who find possible explosives to leave them alone and to immediately call 911 or the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

