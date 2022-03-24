Tributes
Episode 105: Spring Break Canoe Surfing

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a special Spring Break edition of ‘Muthaship’ and this week, the girls are going canoe surfing!

There’s nothing like the thrill of catching a wave with your friends, but you should always know what to do in the event that you “huli,” or flip over. Noli, Steph and Brooke (and Noli’s husband Dave!) share the do’s and don’ts of this favorite watersport, plus some important safety tips.

Come along and get ready to learn about canoe surfing! Listen now by heading to our Hawaii News Now website or search for ‘Muthaship’ wherever you download podcasts!

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

