City prosecutor expresses concern after 3 fatal shootings in March alone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier this week, police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly held a driver at gunpoint during a road rage incident near Honolulu’s airport.

It’s just one of the recent gun crimes that has caught the attention of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

The dispute happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday, just off Honolulu airport property near Aolele and Paiea Streets. Police say AJ Williander was arrested for an altercation with another driver.

According to law enforcement sources, the 26-year-old pulled out a gun and without saying a word pressed the front end of the barrel into the other man’s chest.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said the incident and other recent gun-related crimes are worrisome.

“I, like you, am really concerned about the recent cases,” said Alm.

He also admits he’s not sure what to make of all the recent violence.

“We don’t have any data yet from 2021,” he said. “We’re hoping it’s just a spike, which traditionally happens with crime over the years, and not a permanent increase.”

So far this month, four people have been murdered on Oahu. Firearms have been involved in three of those cases.

On Mar. 15, convicted felon Chad Duran was killed in a shootout in Waianae.

Three days later, Saint Louis High School senior Haahea Kalona was gunned down by another teenager during a robbery at Tantalus lookout.

And on Mar. 19, Marqus McNeil was shot to death by 19-year-old suspect Justice Kaio on a busy sidewalk in Waikiki.

“I think the majority of incidents that have taken place over the last couple of weeks, they’re with people who shouldn’t have access to firearms,” said Kainoa Kaku, president of the Hawaii Rifle Association. He said current laws should have prevented those crimes from happening.

“But they aren’t, which is another indication that the gun laws aren’t working,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alm told HNN that his office is working closely with HPD.

“We’re trying to identify where they got the guns in each one of those cases,” he said.

He’s also reminding gun owners to keep their weapons locked up. “So people in the house can’t get a hold of it they shouldn’t and so it can’t be taken in a burglary,” Alm said.

