The Timmy Chang era of Rainbow Warriors football begins with spring training camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team was back at the Cooke field on UH lower campus for their first practice of spring training camp.

The “Braddahhood” preparing for their 2022 season, getting a first look at the new era Rainbow Warriors and after months of build up and anticipation, first time head coach Timmy Chang was finally back on the gridiron.

“It was just good to come out here and play some football finally, you know these guys been working hard, had a week off for spring break.” Coach Chang told reporters. “they got to run the plays that were going to be doing during the season.”

“It felt good today honestly, you know we had a few missed assignments, players mess up a few times, but at the same time majority of our plays were pretty good.” Offensive lineman Ilm Manning said. “It was a good day honestly, for first day of spring ball its pretty good.”

The new head man in Manoa using the spring to assess his roster ahead of the season as they starting filling the gaps left from the previous staff.

Including the quarterback position with returning QB brayden Schager and Washington state transfer Cammon Copper both vying for the starting spot under center.

However, coach Chang says that it’s too early to say what the depth chart might look like in the fall, instead focusing on installing a foundation for success come game time.

“You know there’s going to be mistakes, but you want to see those things corrected.” Coach Chang said. “You want to see them grow into the fundamentals that you’re preaching, the techniques that you’re preaching and just have a better understanding of what were trying to do and accomplish on offense, defense and special teams, so its just a continuous growth process.”

Beyond the X’s and O’s, Chang and his staff are constantly working to rebuild the culture of UH football and the changes are already noticeable.

“Yeah you can just tell that the energy is just different, you know coach Chang he’s playing music now, so that kind of gets us going little bit.” Wide receiver Jonah Panoke said.

“Just letting us know that they’re with us every step of the way because they’re new to us, but were also new to them.” Linebacker Penei Pavihi said. “So were just building relationships right now.”

The first practice open to the public is set for Saturday with their official spring game set for April 16th.

