This Ewa Beach athlete has his sights set on incredible new heights

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillon Quituga is a very extreme athlete.

The longest distance he has run during a race is 240 miles ― but the steps he really wants to take are 29,000 feet to the top of the world.

“I’m an island boy trying to climb Mt. Everest,” he said.

Quituga was born in Guam and raised in Hawaii. For year’s he’s dreamed of reaching the summit of the mountain. He even has a name for it -- Ewa to Everest.

“No one has ever done it from my culture and from my island,” he said. “I would like to do that to empower those people from the island to do things that are beyond their realm of thought.”

He wants to climb the mountain by 2024. He had a sample of what it’s like when he lived in Nepal during a stint with the Peace Corps.

“In 2019, I climbed the shorter peaks of 15,000 feet. Then last year I climbed to Everest’s base camp at a little over 18,000 feet.”

Quituga’s quest includes climbing Everest without a guide and without the aid of oxygen. To train he runs very long distances. This week he’ll do a 100-mile ultra-marathon around the perimeter of Guam.

“At the end of June, I’ll be running 205 miles around the perimeter of Lake Tahoe. In 2023, I plan to run across America as the first Pacific Islander and Asian to do it,” he said.

A big obstacle to his Everest dream is money. He’s trying to raise more than $100,000 through crowdfunding on GoFundMe.

“What you want in life isn’t going to be easy. You have to work for it,” he said.

Quituga has his share of naysayers and critics, but they can’t silence his inner voice that tells him it’s when not if he makes it to the mountaintop.

