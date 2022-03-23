Court docs: Tantalus murder suspect knew victims he tried to rob

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released court documents revealed new details into an attempted robbery turned murder atop Tantalus last week Friday.

The suspect in that case, 19-year-old Nainoa Damon, has been charged with second-degree murder and remains behind bars with bail set at $1 million.

Damon allegedly knew some of people he was trying to rob as the documents say Damon’s ex-girlfriend was among the group of teenagers at the lookout that morning.

Witnesses said Damon arrived at the scene of the crime wearing a red bandana around his neck, and a black ski mask. Despite his face being covered, witnesses were able to ID him based on the tattoo on his right hand along with other characteristics.

The documents said that he told the group of people there not to move as he pointed a gun at them, and demanded a gold chain from one of 18-year-old teens.

That’s when St. Louis High School senior Haaheo Kalona allegedly pulled out a gun of his own in an attempt to stop the robbery, and shots were fired.

Kalona was struck in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle where he later died.

Read more: Teen suspect charged with second-degree murder in fatal Tantalus shooting

“The murder charge is the most serious charge and that carries a penalty of up to life in prison with the possibility of parole,” said Victor Bakke.

The defense attorney said he anticipates Damon’s defense will be ‘self defense’.

“Because he had a gun pointed at him according to witnesses,” Bakke said. “So he still does have the right to defend himself. Although it’s going to be a much tougher sell to a jury that you’re defending yourself while you’re robbing somebody else.”

Tuesday morning, Damon went before a judge via video conference.

His entire hearing lasted less than two minutes. The judge confirmed his bail at $1 million.

Damon is expected back in court on March 30 for his preliminary hearing.

Recent shootings have made the community uneasy. Over the past month and a half, at least four people were shot and killed on Oahu alone, raising the question, where are the guns used in these crimes coming from?

HNN reached out to the Honolulu Police Department and to the prosecutor’s office asking if detectives recovered the firearms involved in each case. We also asked for details on who the guns were registered to, however both HPD and the prosecutor’s office wouldn’t comment, citing ongoing investigations.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.