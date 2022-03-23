California visitor falls to his death while climbing Waikiki hotel balcony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a man fell to his death at the Sheraton Waikiki early Tuesday.

The 39-year-old visitor was in Hawaii from Southern California.

Investigators say he was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the one next to his room where a friend was staying.

It happened around 4 a.m. His body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not yet been released, including what floor the man fell from. HNN has reached out to the Sheraton for additional comment.

