Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:25 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii will drop its indoor mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The mask mandate is dropping, but you’ll still have to wear them in some places
Loved ones remember 21-year-old Ariana Miyamoto as caring, strong-willed and loving.
‘Just starting her life’: Loved ones mourn young Mililani woman killed in mainland crash
Bystanders captured video of HPD officers tasing a suspect before arresting him in Waikiki.
GRAPHIC: Video shows officers using Taser on knife-wielding suspect
Leggionaires' disease (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
DOH: Legionnaires’ disease detected in 2 visitors who stayed at same Waikiki hotel
Dione Tamure
Hawaii musician says she was the victim of prison violence after wrongful conviction

Latest News

Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden in Poland to see US troops, Ukraine refugees
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride