Rainbow Wahine basketball team honored at Honolulu Hale for 2021-22 season

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was honored at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday...
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was honored at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday afternoon for their historic 2021-22 season.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was honored at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday afternoon for their historic 2021-22 season.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and members of the city council presented members of the team with certificates for the hard work put into a season that saw the Wahine finish 20-10 overall, regular season champions and the out right Big West Champions with a trip to the NCAA tournament — Mayor Blangiardi proclaiming March 22, 2022 University of Hawaii women’s basketball team.

“Your success this year brought an incredible sense of pride for all of us, and I don’t know how much of it you could feel in the lives you lead, going to school and practicing and working hard.” Mayor Blangiardi said in the press conference. “But this community was alive and excited because of you.”

For the players, especially super senior Amy Atwell, this ceremony put a special cap on a season they will never forget.

“It feels great, especially being recognized by the mayor and the entire State of Hawaii is a really great feeling and it just kind of shows how much we did have the State behind us.” Atwell said. “Just over joyed and just so proud.”

The Wahine finished their season in the first round of the Big Dance with a tough loss to Baylor in Waco, Texas.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

