Plan to regulate vacation rentals up for discussion at City Council meeting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Short-term vacation rentals are up for discussion Wednesday at a Honolulu City Council committee meeting.

Bill 41 would only allow short-term vacation rentals and bed-and-breakfast homes near resort-zoned areas like Waikiki, the Gold Coast near Diamond Head, Turtle Bay and Ko Olina Resort.

Owners of unpermitted vacation rentals would not be able to rent their units for less than 90 days.

Owners say the plan illegally takes away property rights, while residents say the vacation rentals are taking their rights.

If the Zoning and Planning committee approves the bill Wednesday, it will go to the full City Council next for a final vote.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.