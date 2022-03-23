Maui police arrest 26-year-old identified as suspect in Utah murder

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a 2019 gang-related murder in Utah.

Katoa Pahulu, 26, surrendered to Maui police officers on Friday.

Salt Lake City Police Department received a tip that Pahulu was hiding out in Maui and called MPD.

MPD officers tracked down Pahulu’s relatives.

“They told us that he wasn’t home at the time but they would get ahold of him and have him contact us. The suspect did contact us and told us that he was going to turn himself in the following day, and sure enough, he turned himself in to us at the Kihei police station,” said Sgt. Grant Nakamura with MPD’s Crime Reduction Unit.

Pahulu is among six suspects named in the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Blaire Leavitt in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Investigators said Leavitt was shot in the head in her apartment.

Court documents state she was shot in retaliation for another killing.

Last month, Leavitt’s mother begged for answers at a news conference.

“The Polynesian community here in Salt Lake is huge. I know that there are people out there who know things about this case. I’m going to plead with you and ask you to put yourself in my shoes, in my family’s shoes. She was my only daughter,” said Marie.

The other suspects are identified as:

36-year-old Lachelle Fiefia

26-year-old Mapilivai Laulea

22-year-old Sunia Cavazos

37-year-old Tevita Kofutua

and 41-year-old Timote Fonua.

At the news conference last month, investigators said all were present at the victims apartment, but it’s unclear exactly who pulled the trigger.

“One of these pointed a handgun at her, pulled the trigger and fired the bullet that killed Ms. Leavitt,” said Salt Lake City Police Department Capt. Victor Siebeneck. “It’s time you come forward. You’ve been running from this for far too long.”

Pahulu is being held at Maui Community Correctional Center without bail awaiting extradition.

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 19-137096.

