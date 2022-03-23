Judge denies Maui County’s request to dismiss lawsuit over sweep of homeless camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge denied Maui County’s request to dismiss a lawsuit involving a sweep of homeless individuals in Kanaha.

Residents of the Puuhonua o Kanaha encampment filed the suit saying the county forcibly evicted them from the property in September. They claim the county seized and destroyed their personal belongings.

Before the sweeps took place, dozens of residents apparently filed for a contested case but the county never responded.

With the help of the ACLU, several people filed the lawsuit, which the county moved to dismiss.

Now that a judge denied the county’s request, the case will move forward.

