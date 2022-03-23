HFD rescues 3 people in distress off Diamond Head after boat overturns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rescued three people Tuesday night after their boat overturned off Diamond Head.

Officials said they received a 911 call just past 6:30 p.m. of people hanging onto the boat about 2 miles offshore.

Rescuers said they were able to make contact with the distressed boaters around 7 p.m. and brought them aboard a rescue boat. Officials confirmed there were no injuries.

HFD then towed the boat to the Ala Wai Boat Harbor.

Officials said the boaters were safely on land and the boat was secured at 8:15 p.m.

