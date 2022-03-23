HGEA endorses Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s largest public workers union announced Tuesday that it is endorsing Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor.

The Hawaii Government Employees Association said Luke — who currently serves in the state House and is the chair of the Finance Committee — understands the critical role of government employees.

“Hardworking, dedicated, thankless and an individual that I know to be very capable to help lead our state as we transition and evolve to get to a better place in this post-pandemic world,” said Randy Perreira, executive director of HGEA.

The union said when the pandemic hit, she ensured schools were functional and volunteered with members to take calls in the unemployment center.

“It is a great honor to know that the largest employee union in our state is an ally in the ongoing effort to improve the lives of all who live here,” Luke said.

In the run for lieutenant governor, Luke is up against former lawmakers Jill Tokuda, Ikaika Anderson and Ron Menor, and business leaders Sherry Menor-McNamara and Keith Amemiya.

