Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HGEA endorses Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor

A fire ripped through a two-story apartment in the Ala Moana area Monday night.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s largest public workers union announced Tuesday that it is endorsing Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor.

The Hawaii Government Employees Association said Luke — who currently serves in the state House and is the chair of the Finance Committee — understands the critical role of government employees.

“Hardworking, dedicated, thankless and an individual that I know to be very capable to help lead our state as we transition and evolve to get to a better place in this post-pandemic world,” said Randy Perreira, executive director of HGEA.

The union said when the pandemic hit, she ensured schools were functional and volunteered with members to take calls in the unemployment center.

“It is a great honor to know that the largest employee union in our state is an ally in the ongoing effort to improve the lives of all who live here,” Luke said.

In the run for lieutenant governor, Luke is up against former lawmakers Jill Tokuda, Ikaika Anderson and Ron Menor, and business leaders Sherry Menor-McNamara and Keith Amemiya.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheraton Waikiki / File Image
California visitor falls to his death while climbing Waikiki hotel balcony
Nainoa Damon, 19, suspected in the deadly shooting.
Court docs: Tantalus murder suspect knew victims he tried to rob
Maui tattoo artist Desmond Alexander said it has been a long two years and he is excited to...
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate, Safe Travels program nears final days
JL Capital, backed by South Korean tech billionaire Jun Ho Lee, has invested tens of millions...
Billionaire-backed developer under investigation for illegal political donations
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
New series co-written by Hawaii’s Jason Momoa seeks local talent

Latest News

Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds expected to ease over the weekend
The bill would put the authority under UH Hilo for administrative issues instead of the UH...
Bill to strip UH as Mauna Kea’s sole manager moves forward, but not without changes
Bill to strip UH as sole manager of Mauna Kea moves forward, but not without major changes
Bill to strip UH as sole manager of Mauna Kea moves forward, but not without major changes
It weighs 10 pounds and 11 ounces -- 5 ounces more than the record set in 2008 for a moi also...
Reeling in a record: Father-son duo catches massive moi off Kauai
Police arrested 45-year-old Albert Mahi Jr. and 47-year-old Vincenso Gilbert.
Hawaii Island police arrest 2 men following stabbing in Puna