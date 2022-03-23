Hawaii senator presses Judge Jackson on maintaining neutrality

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is facing questions from both Democrats and Republicans over her record, her qualifications, and what philosophy she’ll bring to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nearly 9 hours into Tuesday’s marathon questioning of Jackson, it became time for Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) to have the mic. She zeroed in on Jackson’s judicial philosophy, especially when it comes to precedent and fairness.

“What do you do to ensure that you maintain independence free of partisanship when you handle a case?” said Sen. Mazie Hirono.

“At the outset, I am,” Judge Jackson said. “Setting aside any personal views that I might have about the parties, about the issues, as I also said in my D.C. circuit confirmation it doesn’t matter to me. Whether the argument is being made by the president of the United States or a death row inmate. What I’m doing is looking at the argument, I’m looking at the facts. I am applying the law in as neutral and consistent a manner as I can.”

As a graduate of Harvard, a former public defender, and a current judge on the Appeals Court of the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C, the Biden administration is emphasizing Judge Brown Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law.

If Jackson is confirmed, she’ll replace Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring. She would be also be one of the youngest justices on the bench.

Questioning from senators is expected to continue through the day Wednesday.

